MSP praises circus company helping thousands of north-east youngsters

A north-east MSP has praised the founder of a circus-inspired firm in parliament.

Modo – Circus with Purpose is based in Peterhead, and has helped almost 50,000 young people and been involved in 200 community events.

Now, Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Peter Chapman has asked the Scottish Parliament to congratulate the founder Martin Danziger, and the work he has done to deliver 11,000 hours of youth work across the area.

It is due to move out of its Errol Street premises in October, and has encouraged young people to learn circus skills as a means of improving their skills and confidence since 2009.

Mr Chapman said: “The work of Martin and the Modo initiative has been amazing for young people in the north-east.

“With limited resources, he has created an organisation which has developed a legacy among young people in Peterhead and beyond.

“Everyone involved with Modo deserves praise in parliament for an inspirational initiative that has changed youth provision and wider community events in Buchan.

“It’s a huge blow to the north-east to have such a fantastic scheme bow out of the area but I wish Martin and his team all the very best for the future.”