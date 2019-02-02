MSP pays tribute to Duncan McRobb

A north-east politician has paid tribute to Duncan, describing him as “a smashing, kind and considerate man”.

Gillian Martin, the MSP for Aberdeenshire East, has spoken of the long-time party member, who lived at Hanover Court sheltered housing in Inverurie.

Ms Martin said: “Duncan McRobb was the life and soul of Hanover Court sheltered house in Inverurie.

“He was a proud and passionate SNP member but he was just as passionate about looking out for his neighbours.

“He often got in touch with me when his friends and neighbours needed help, and was always keen for me to come into Hanover Court for a news with him and his friends. He was a smashing, kind and considerate man.”

The MSP reminisced over an attempt to help Duncan track down tankards that were given to founder members, like Duncan’s father.

Gillian said: “I was pleased to help Duncan last summer as he tried to track down the owners of tankards that were given to founding members of our party.

“His father was a founder member and we set about finding the others.

“I hear from his family that he thoroughly enjoyed the challenge.

“I had no idea he was ill at the time.

“He never mentioned it – he was always more concerned about others.”