Aberdeenshire MSP on business mission

An Aberdeenshire politician has met with businesses in her constituency as part of an annual Scottish Parliament programme.

Now in its fifth year, the MSP connector programme encourages politicians to meet with firms in their area.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin recently visited businesses in the Inverurie area, including meeting the owners of One Life Gym, Pedal Power and Dolce Vita Powers.

The SNP politician also visited Ellon and Turriff in previous years.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

She said: “The community in Inverurie has worked tremendously hard in the past few years, particularly during the Bid process, to put the town on the map.

“We know that high streets face many opportunities but also challenges from online stores.

“As a member of the cross-party group on town centres, I am keen to do all I can to help support Inverurie.”