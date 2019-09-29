MSP joins in to clean up north-east beach

North-east political figures joined hundreds of volunteers during a beach clean-up.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson and Banff councillor Glen Reynolds attended the Great British Beach Clean event, organised by the Marine Conservation Society (MCS).

Volunteers and MCS staff combed Banff beach.

Mr Stevenson said: “Looking after our environment is important and the issue of plastic in our seas is becoming ever more serious.

“As well as being a practical way to clean the beach, MCS will also survey the litter which is collected, to enable more understanding of where it has come from, how far it may have travelled and, hopefully, provide more information on how we can counter this.”

Mr Reynolds added: “It’s really important for decision-makers to see how much litter, especially plastic, makes its way on to our beaches.”