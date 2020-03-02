North-east MSP ‘incredibly proud’ as he retires from post after 20 years’ service

A north-east MSP has announced he is to retire after 20 years of service.

In a letter, Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson told constituency party members he won’t be seeking re-election at the 2021 Scottish Parliament election.

The SNP MSP was first elected to the Banff and Buchan constituency in 2001, which was later re-boundaried to Banffshire and Buchan Coast.

He said: “After joining the SNP in 1961 and being elected in 2001, it has been my honour and privilege to serve the people of Banffshire and Buchan Coast as their MSP for the last twenty years.

“I am incredibly proud over that time to have been a part of many positive changes, both large and small.

“I will miss working with, and for, so many people in the constituency, but for the year next I shall continue to work hard to represent the people of the north-east and I hope to say a personal thank you to the many people who have been part of my life over the years in both the constituency and at Holyrood.”

The 73-year-old previously served in the Scottish Government as Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Climate Change and Minister for Environment and Climate Change.

By the time he retires he will have made more than 820 parliamentary speeches and attended in excess of 1,000 parliamentary committee meetings.

Mr Stevenson said he will continue to represent the area as it enters “particularly challenging times”.

He added: “People in the constituency, with a bare handful of exceptions, have been polite and friendly even when they have disagreed with me, or I with them.

“For the year next I shall continue to work hard to represent the people of Banffshire and Buchan Coast in what can only be described as particularly challenging times.”