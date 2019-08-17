MSP in call to stop Aberdeen dairy closure and save jobs

A north-east MSP has called on ministers to protect workers affected by the potential closure of a city dairy plant.

Muller announced earlier this week it was to review operations at Altens, putting 50 jobs at risk.

Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald has now written to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

In his letter, he said: “This proposed closure is a step in the wrong direction. Muller blame it on their customers, the big supermarkets, which have also centralised their systems in the Central Belt.

“The real customers want local products to be produced and distributed locally, to support jobs and the local economy.”

Mr Macdonald later added: “If the closure goes ahead it will be a real blow for the workers, the community and the local economy. This is why I have written to the first minister urging her to intervene.

“I hope the Scottish Government and its agencies will do all they can.

“Too many jobs have been lost due to companies centralising their services in the Central Belt.”

Business Minister Jamie Hepburn said: “On learning that 50 jobs are at risk at Muller in Aberdeen, I asked Scottish Enterprise officials to contact the company to explore what assistance they might provide.

“I know this will be a very uncertain time for the staff and their families but the Scottish Government will do all it can to support them at this difficult time.

“Our PACE team also stands ready to offer its full support to staff.”