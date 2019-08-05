MSP hopes Network Rail will fix Aberdeen road

An MSP has told of his hope that Network Rail will take on responsibility for a road which has been left in disrepair.

The access road at Dyce Cemetery, between Caskieben Road and the concrete plant, is currently unadopted, meaning that no one is responsible for its upkeep.

Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald has been contacted on multiple occasions by constituents about the road, as it becomes harder to use and the condition deteriorates.

Now it’s hoped that Network Rail will take on the project.

On numerous occasions, Mr McDonald has contacted the rail company to discuss making use of its community budget, particularly as the Aberdeen to Inverness improvement works have continually affected Dyce residents.

But he has never received a reply from the firm, which collaborates with groups to support projects across the country.

It also helps communities through track team volunteering, supporting hospices, and various charities, often where there’s no funding or resources available.

Mr McDonald said: “The continued deterioration of the road surface leading to Dyce cemetery is a cause for real concern.

“Many of my constituents use the road to visit the graves of their loved ones but in winter months it becomes increasingly difficult to do so.

“I am hopeful that Network Rail and BAM Nuttall might consider the opportunity to make good the road as a form of community payback while they are undertaking the works on the railway line.

“The council don’t own the road and won’t do anything to upgrade it so this is perhaps the only opportunity to get something done.

“If the road was maintained, it would mean that those looking to travel to see their loved ones’ graves would no longer struggle to do so in the winter months, when the road needs maintained the most.”

A Network Rail spokesman said: “We don’t currently have plans to undertake any upgrade of the road, but would be happy to meet Mr McDonald to discuss the matter further.”