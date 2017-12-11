MSP holds First Minister to account over figures on knives in schools

Efforts are being made to record data on how many knives are found in Scottish schools, a North-east politician has been told.

It was revealed in October that half of all Scottish local authorities do not collect data on the number of knives that are found in schools.

Afterwards, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she would act to ensure they do.

North-east MSP Liam Kerr has now asked Ms Sturgeon: “What progress has the Government made?”

Responding, Ms Sturgeon said: “We are making sure there is progress on that.

“I will ask the Cabinet Secretary for Justice (Michael Matheson) to write to Mr Kerr to update him on precisely what is being done.”

The Scottish Government introduced guidelines for schools after the death of 16-year-old Bailey Gwynne, who was killed at Cults Academy in Aberdeen in October 2015. Bailey died from bleeding caused by a single stab wound to the heart.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Ensuring we have the data on such issues is part of the work that we require to do to continue to make progress on reducing knife crime and knife incidents.”