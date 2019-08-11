MSP hails work by north-east charity

A north-east MSP has praised the work being done by a charity during a recent visit.

Pillar Kincardine, which helps people in Portlethen and Newtonhill with mental health problems showed Maureen Watt the work it carries out last week.

The Aberdeen South and North Kincardine MSP was able to see first-hand work being done to support people in her constituency with serious emotional, social or mental health difficulties.

The SNP MSP visited the group’s local allotments where service users are encouraged to build new plots.

She said: “Since the opening, Pillar Kincardine has gone from strength to strength and all credit must go to the hard work and dedication of all those involved in helping Pillar Kincardine become a truly invaluable service for all those who use it.

“Going forward I am sure Pillar Kincardine will continue to build on its successes.”