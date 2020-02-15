Aberdeen MSP hails welfare payments

An Aberdeen MSP has welcomed figures showing more than 2,000 families have benefitted from new welfare payments.

The Scottish Government opened the Best Start Grant for applications in December 2018 – and since it was introduced, 2,225 families in Aberdeen have benefitted from payments totalling £635,623.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart has welcomed the grant, which provides payments to eligible families at the birth of children, when they reach nursery age and when they reach school age.

He said: “The Best Start Grant provides crucial financial support to families at key stages of their children’s lives, and I’m delighted over 2,000 families in Aberdeen have already benefitted.

“This is just one of the ways the SNP Government are working to tackle child poverty – with the first payments of our innovative new Scottish Child Payment set to be made this year.”