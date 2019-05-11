MSP hails rollout of faster internet speed in Aberdeen

The roll-out of faster internet speeds will allow the city to be among the world’s best for digital, an MSP has said.

Aberdeen South and North Kincardine MSP Maureen Watt made the comments during a Scottish Parliament debate on the importance of digital communication speed.

Stirling, Edinburgh and Aberdeen are the first cities in Scotland to get full-fibre broadband for almost every home and business, offering speeds of up to 1GB per second.

“There is no doubt the rapid growth of data consumption is putting increasing pressure on the copper infrastructure,” said Ms Watt.

She added: “Thankfully, Aberdeen will join the ranks of some of the best digitally connected cities in the world.”

Some city businesses got the speeds in 2015 and it was rolled out to Aberdeen City Council buildings, including libraries, in 2017.

Ms Watt said: “This spring, the first homes go live with gigafast broadband. Since July, CityFibre has, on average, completed newly constructed fibre connections to 1,000 homes per month.

“In my constituency, homes are live and receiving the service in Kincorth and Torry.

“Also connected in the north of the city are Cummings Park and Rosehill. In total, CityFibre has connected around 20,000 homes.

“This will transform the way customers can access and enjoy seamless connectivity.

“In my meetings with CityFibre, I have pressed the company to recognise that the boundaries of the city of Aberdeen go quite far out and include large rural areas.

“I have urged it to go out as far as possible, but, regrettably, there will be areas that will not be covered.”