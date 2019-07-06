Aberdeen MSP gets behind rail plan

An Aberdeen MSP has lent her support to a bid to study the potential for creating new train stations in the south of the city.

Nestrans, the region’s transport partnership, has applied for £80,000 from the Scottish Government’s Local Rail Development Fund, to look at identifying suitable locations such as Cove, Altens and Newtonhill.

It would also consider the potential for optimising a cross-Aberdeen rail service.

Maureen Watt, MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, has written to Transport Secretary Michael Matheson to add her support for the bid.

She said: “I welcome Nestrans bid for funding and have written to Michael Matheson adding my support.

“I have supported the reopening of Newtonhill train station for some time and these stations would certainly be of considerable benefit for my constituents in Cove, Altens and Newtonhill.”