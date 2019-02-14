Aberdeen MSP ‘disappointed’ by citizenship centre delay

An Aberdeen MSP has hit out at the government for delaying launching a citizenship test centre in the city.

Last year the Home Office confirmed to Kevin Stewart, MSP for Aberdeen Central, that a test centre would be opened to allow those applying to become UK citizens the chance to sit the necessary test in Aberdeen.

However, nearly a year later, the Home Office is still unable to confirm a timetable for its opening.

Previously a test centre had operated in Aberdeen, meaning those who wished to become British citizens did not have to travel long distances to complete the application process.

In his letter to the Home Office, the MSP said he is “extremely disappointed” to find a Life in the UK test centre has not been opened and called it “completely unacceptable”.

Mr Stewart added: “It is nothing short of a shambles that the UK Government has not yet fulfilled its commitment to Aberdeen.

“A year has passed since I first raised this matter, and nearly a year since the Home Office told me a test centre would be opened.

“Lots of folk have contacted me to describe the difficulties they have with the current set up and so I have written to the Home Secretary to ask that he opens the test centre as soon as possible.

“We must do all we can to retain and attract the brightest and best in Aberdeen, which is why the UK Government must take action and deliver for this city immediately.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

There are currently two centres in Scotland – Glasgow and Edinburgh – delivering Life in the UK tests.

A Home Office spokesman said work is underway on the centre.

He added: “The demand for Life in the UK tests is closely monitored to ensure test centre capacity is kept at appropriate levels. Having identified a need for provision in Aberdeen, work is under way to open a centre in the city.”

It is understood the timescale is commercially sensitive.