MSP calls for meeting with bank as Aberdeen branch earmarked to close

A north-east MSP has called for an urgent meeting with Clydesdale Bank after an Aberdeen branch was earmarked for closure.

The branch at Victoria Street, Dyce, is one of seven scheduled to shut down across Scotland in the coming months.

The closures form part of Virgin Money UK PLC’s ongoing merger strategy, with plans for Clydesdale, Yorkshire Bank and Virgin Money to be amalgamated.

Bank bosses say the decision was made as a result of fewer customers using branches to do their banking.

Mark McDonald MSP is now seeking a meeting with Clydesdale Bank bosses to discuss his concerns.

The nearest alternative Clydesdale bank will be at the St Nicholas branch in Aberdeen city centre more than six miles away.

Mark McDonald MSP said: “I have requested an urgent meeting with Clydesdale representatives to discuss the shortfall in service provision which will result following their departure from the area.

“Following the recent closure of Dyce’s RBS branch, and the reduction of hours at the TSB, this is yet another major blow to the local community.

“I am disappointed that local residents were not consulted before this decision was reached.

“I will also be seeking assurances regarding the support that will be made available to older and more vulnerable customers for whom the journey to an alternative banking location will not be feasible, and for whom the transition to electronic banking will not be possible.

“In addition, I am keen to understand the options which will be made available to support local residents who may, or may not, continue to bank with the Clydesdale/Virgin brand.”

The closure comes as Clydesdale Bank, which is currently being integrated into the Virgin Money brand, reported customer usage of the Dyce branch dropped by 7.1% over an 18-month period.

During the same time frame, it also saw an increase in mobile banking registrations of 48.1% and an increase in mobile banking usage of 51.8%.

Clydesdale Bank advise that these changes in customer behaviour have resulted in the Dyce branch no longer being viable for the bank to stay open.

A spokeswoman for Virgin Money said: “We fully understand the concerns some of our customers have regarding branch closures, and the inconvenience this will cause them in some cases, and recognise the need to provide our customers with a wide range of options through which they can continue to bank with us.

“Our focus now is on ensuring that all customers at Dyce, particularly the most vulnerable, are supported through this transition.

“We are writing to all impacted customers to let them know about the changes, and our staff in our branches and through our channels below will be on hand to help with any queries they may have.”

They added: “While customers’ accounts will be transitioned to the Aberdeen St Nicholas branch, they are of course welcome into any Clydesdale Bank branch.

“These will be integrated into the Virgin Money brand in the coming months.

“In addition, customers can perform banking tasks through mobile banking, via the Clydesdale Bank app, internet banking, telephone banking or by visiting their local Post Office, where they can perform many day-to-day banking tasks at the local Post Office which is within 250ft of the Dyce branch.”