North-east MSP calls for coronavirus support for struggling hotels

A north-east MSP has called for more support for hotels amid fears they could close due to the coronavirus crisis.

Small businesses in the hospitality sector are eligible for grants of up to £25,000 – but only if they have a rateable value of less than £51,000.

That means many businesses do not qualify for the funding, and north-east Conservative MSP Peter Chapman says many hoteliers are concerned about their future.

Mr Chapman called on the Scottish Government’s finance secretary Kate Forbes to step in and assist struggling businesses.

He said: “Many of the hardest-hit businesses in the north-east are hotels who have been in contact with me because they will not benefit from this grant as they have rateable values above £51,000.

“These hotels which don’t qualify for the £25,000 grant are on the cliff edge unless they are given funding from the Scottish Government.

“I was encouraged by the response from Kate Forbes who said there was extra support available which is positive.

“I will continue to hold Kate Forbes to account on this issue to ensure this pot of money reaches these hotels in the north-east.

“Our hospitality industry is vital to the region but several are telling me they could be on the brink of collapsing unless urgent action is taken.”

In her response to Mr Chapman, Ms Forbes said the situation would be continually reviewed.