MSP brands decision to charge OAPs to watch TV ‘a disgrace’

A BBC decision to charge pensioners to watch television has been branded a “complete and utter disgrace” by a north-east MSP.

Kevin Stewart, who represents Aberdeen Central, made the comments in a letter to the UK Government urging ministers to step in to halt a BBC move which would see some over-75s having to pay a £154.50 annual licence fee as of next June.

According to Mr Stewart, 9,698 city residents who get a free TV licence will have to pay.

Only those over-75s receiving pension credit will be exempt.

More than 592,000 people have signed an Age UK petition urging the BBC to reconsider.

Mr Stewart said: “It is a complete and utter disgrace that older people are being asked to pick up the bill after years and years of Tory austerity.”

He said the Conservative-led UK Government should learn lessons from his party, the SNP, which has given free personal care, bus passes and prescriptions to Scottish pensioners.

“I urge you to recognise the SNP calls for the UK Government to ensure the TV licence is fully funded and support older people across the UK,” he added.

A spokesman for the UK Government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), which has received Mr Stewart’s letter, said: “We’ve been clear we want and expect the BBC to continue this concession.”

Conservative MP Damian Collins, chairman of the DCMS select committee, added: “The committee will continue to monitor the BBC, and in particular the impact this cost will have on the BBC’s future and its programming.

“The select committee intends to question the chairman and director-general of the BBC about the results of its consultation and the impact this will have on viewers and listeners.”

A BBC spokesman said: “The UK Government decided to stop paying for the free TV licences.

“Parliament gave the BBC responsibility to decide what should come next from June 2020 and to consult – and that’s what we’ve done.”