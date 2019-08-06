MSP backs petition calling for HGVs to be banned from Aberdeen community

An MSP has backed residents’ calls for heavy goods vehicles to be banned from roads in an Aberdeen community.

A petition was recently submitted to Aberdeen City Council by the Seaton and Linksfield Community Network, and will now be heard at the operational delivery committee on September 17.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart, welcomed the news that the issue would be heard at committee.

He said: “I’m pleased to hear that the petition will be heard next month and I hope that positive action can be taken as a result of the points put forward by the community.

“Residents have made their views known and the matter is now in the hands of the councillors to do the right thing by residents of Seaton.

“At the end of the day, the HGVs should be using the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route or distributor roads and not rat-running through Seaton to get to their destination, and I hope that councillors take cognisance of this.”

A letter from Aberdeen City Council chief officer of governance Fraser Bell said: “The petition will be reported to the operational delivery committee on September 17: members will then decide whether to call for a report, refer the petition to another body or take no action.”