M&S stores in Aberdeen get ready to welcome back more shoppers

The Aberdeen branches of M&S will fully reopen to customers on Monday.

M&S is getting ready to welcome back more shoppers now the government has given all retail stores the green light to reopen.

Customers can expect safety measures in stores, including sanitiser stations and perspex screens, alongside new services and digital payment options.

Allison Chaney, manager of M&S St. Nicholas, said she was “excited” to welcome back more customers on April 26 and looking forward to continuing to serve the local community.

She added: “Whether you’re looking for our latest Dine-In family feast or those must-have wardrobe staples to see you into summer, we have everything to help you Shop Your Way.

“With exciting new services like our contact-free bra fitting and the Scan & Shop service on our Sparks mobile app, we’re supporting customers however they choose to shop. Whether that’s browsing in store or using our click & collect service, our local team is ready to help.”

Launching new services

Bra fittings are back after more than a year with customers able to choose between a contact-free appointment or the new at-home virtual appointment. Union Square customers can also take advantage of the on-the-spot payment service to purchase their items straight after their appointment.

Sparks loyalty customers can now use the app to pay without using a till and to book a slot to shop in store. To celebrate the return of retail each store will offer one Sparks customer their shopping for free. This offer will run every day for two weeks from April 26.

Click and Collect has allowed people to continue shopping during store closures and this will still be available across branches. Customers can collect orders from their local store the following day if they order before 8pm.

The M&S cafes at the St. Nicholas and Bridge of Don stores will also reopen on April 26 and customers can access the store toilets.