MS Society secures funding to keep running exercise classes in north-east

An Aberdeen-based charity has secured funding to continue running exercise classes.

The MS Society, which aims to find a cure for multiple sclerosis, operates the events in Aberdeen and Westhill.

It was given £3,000 by Aberdeen Standard Investments Charitable Foundation, which allows another class to be set up in Stonehaven, as it covers 50% of the costs.

They involve seated weights-based activities and yoga, and are run for service users by NHS registered physiotherapists.

Ian Gourlay, projects and fundraising volunteer at MS Society, said: “The Aberdeen Standard Investments Charitable Foundation donation couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Here at the Aberdeen local group, we recently introduced free exercise classes in the city centre and Westhill.

“Thanks to the donation, we’ve also been able to open classes in Stonehaven.”