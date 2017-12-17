MPs to debate issue of ‘rip-off’ delivery fees

“Rip-off” delivery charges will be debated at Westminster next week as pressure grows on the UK Government to take action.

Some retailers have slapped on extreme extra charges for delivery, such as £50 for a £5.99 set of towels to be delivered to Speyside.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead set up the Fair Delivery Charges campaign from Holyrood and has persuaded Business Minister Margot James to set up a UK Government review. Now Moray MP Douglas Ross has taken the fight to Westminster, raising the issue at Prime Minister’s Questions last week and arranging for a debate to be held on Wednesday.

He said: “This is the first time in this session MPs will have the chance to join me in raising their concerns about the fact that too many people are being ripped off by companies who ramp up delivery charges based purely on postcodes.

“We can send a strong, united, cross-party message to the companies that treat areas such as Moray with contempt.”