Aberdeen MP’s pledge to victims of Holocaust

An Aberdeen MP has pledged his commitment to Holocaust Memorial Day.

Stephen Flynn, MP for Aberdeen South, signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment, honouring those who were murdered during the Holocaust as well as paying tribute to survivors who work to educate young people today.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp and the end of the Second World War.

Mr Flynn said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people to reflect on the darkest times of European history.

“As the Holocaust moves from living history to past history, it becomes ever more important that we take the time to remember the six million Jewish victims and also pay tribute to the survivors.”

Thousands of commemorative events are expected to take across the world today and the theme for this year’s memorial is Stand Together.

Karen Pollock, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “As the Holocaust moves further into history, it falls on all of us to ensure their stories, and those of the six million Jewish men, women and children brutally murdered by the Nazis, are never forgotten.”

An hour-long service will take place at noon on Monday at Aberdeen Art Gallery, to remember the victims of the Holocaust.