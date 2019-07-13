MPs hold talks to improve air links between Aberdeen and London

Politicians have met airline representatives in a bid to secure more flights from Aberdeen to London.

MPs David Duguid and Ross Thomson had a meeting with Richard Bassford of Virgin Atlantic to showcase the region.

The airline is looking to increase connectivity between Aberdeen and Heathrow as it hopes to become the UK’s second flag carrier at the international hub.

Both MPs raised concerns about the loss of Gatwick flights from the Granite City.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid said: “Clearly Virgin Atlantic is keen to make more of opportunities to improve links between Heathrow and regional airports.

“However, Ross and I both expressed the concern, raised by many of our constituents, about the loss of a direct connection between Aberdeen and Gatwick. Gatwick is a popular link for package holidays on the continent and elsewhere, and many of our constituents in the north-east have expressed their disappointment.”

Aberdeen International Airport boss Steve Szalay had previously said bringing back Gatwick flights to Aberdeen was his top priority.

EasyJet pulled all of its flights between Aberdeen and Gatwick in February, citing a “reduction in demand”.

And in March, Eastern Airways withdrew its route between the Granite City and London City via Newcastle, saying the fare yields were not sustainable.

Mr Szalay said: “Domestic connectivity is hugely important for Aberdeen and we welcome the support of David Duguid and Ross Thomson in stating the city’s case for further routes.

“With regards to Heathrow, it is the most popular route from Aberdeen International Airport because of the onward connectivity it provides.

“We’ve been clear that an expanded Heathrow must deliver additional capacity for Aberdeen and we expect that to be the case.”

A spokeswoman for Virgin Atlantic said: “We met David and Ross to set out our ambition to become the UK’s second flag carrier at London Heathrow, which would increase competition and connectivity between Aberdeen and the UK’s only hub airport.”