North-east MP’s anger after police reveal more than 100 cases of animal cruelty

More than 100 incidents of cruelty to animals were recorded by police across the north-east over the last five years, according to new figures.

Information released by Police Scotland showed that 50 incidents of animal cruelty occurred in the city’s policing areas since 2013.

These included incidents recorded in George Street/Harbour, Kingswells, Northfield and Torry last year.

Meanwhile, 55 incidents were recorded in Aberdeenshire, including Banff and District and Upper Deeside policing areas.

As of December 1, the large majority of these were of cruelty to dogs (73 incidents), but the division also recorded abuse of livestock and a handful of wild animals.

The “consistent” number of cases involving dogs was slammed by Aberdeen South MP Ross Thomson, pictured, who campaigned for Westminster to outlaw electric shock dog collars and for laws banning puppy dealing to be strengthened in Scotland.

He added: “I can’t understand why you would want to hurt a dog when all they want is to reflect our kindness.

“But these figures reveal a consistent number of poor animals are being mistreated right across the city and surrounding area.

“Being cruel to a dog can have serious ramifications for other animals and sometimes bystanders.”

The Peterhead, Rattray and Cruden area saw the largest single number of dog cases with 11.

Of the Aberdeen cases, 34 were detected or concluded by police, although the national force does not hold information about the number of arrests.

In Aberdeenshire, 23 of the 55 cruelty cases resulted in detection by police.