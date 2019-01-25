MP writes to north-east firms over Brexit worries

A north-east-MP has written to businesses in his constituency to provide an update on the Government’s plans for a no-deal Brexit.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie, who was appointed private parliamentary secretary to the Prime Minister, insisted the Government’s “preferred option” is for the UK and European Union to reach an agreement before the agreed exit date of March 29 this year.

However, he warned it would be “irresponsible” of any Government to fail to prepare for the possibility of leaving without a deal.

MPs last week voted down the Prime Minister’s negotiated Withdrawal Agreement, and a further vote is due to take place on January 29.

He said: “Businesses throughout the United Kingdom, including many within my own constituency, have been asking for reassurances over the government’s plan for a potential ‘no deal’, or WTO-terms exit.

“It is important to relay to businesses that the UK Government is working hard to reach an agreement which can be supported by all parties and pass the House of Commons.

“However, it would be irresponsible of any Government not to simultaneously prepare for the possibility of a deal not being reached.

“It has always been the preferred option of both the UK and EU for a deal to be agreed prior to March 29 2019.

“However, should that not come to fruition, we must ensure that all steps are taken to prepare businesses in advance.”

