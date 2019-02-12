Aberdeen MP will ‘co-operate fully’ with allegations probe

Aberdeen MP Ross Thomson will co-operate “fully” with any investigation by Westminster’s standards commissioner into allegations of sexual touching.

The member for Aberdeen South was spoken to by police officers after claims were made about his behaviour at Strangers’ Bar in the Palace of Westminster.

Mr Thomson has strenuously denied the allegations and referred himself to the Conservative’s disciplinary panel.

Kathryn Stone, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, will now consider whether the allegations of “sexual touching” requires investigation.

A source close to the MP said he would “fully co-operate with any inquiry taking place”.

The alleged incident took place on Tuesday last week and it was reported the 31-year-old was escorted from the bar.

On Wednesday, Metropolitan Police said officers had been called “to a bar within the Palace of Westminster following a report of sexual touching”.

The statement added: “Officers attended and spoke to the parties involved – three men in their 20s and 30s. However, no formal allegations were made to the officers and no arrests were made.”

The MP later released his own statement via Twitter, denying the allegations.

Statement in response to recent media reports: pic.twitter.com/7THfbZ94c6 — 𝗥𝗼𝘀𝘀 𝗧𝗵𝗼𝗺𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗣 (@RossThomson_MP) February 8, 2019

He said: “A series of serious allegations have been made against me that have featured in the media.

“I would like to state these allegations from anonymous sources are completely false.

“No complaint has been made to the police, Parliament or the Conservative Party.

“Nevertheless, in the interests of openness and transparency, I am referring myself to the Conservative Party’s Disciplinary Panel of the Code of Conduct.

“This has been a deeply distressing time for me and my family.”

Interim Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw said an investigation was under way and called the alleged behaviour “completely unacceptable”.

The Scottish Conservatives declined to comment when approached by the Evening Express.