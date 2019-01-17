MP welcomes new Aberdeen flights to Amsterdam

An MP has welcomed an increase to the number of flights from the north-east to Amsterdam.

As previously reported in the Evening Express, flight operator KLM will have an extra daily flight to Amsterdam Schipol starting in May.

Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman said the move would “open up new routes” for both businesses and holidaymakers over the busy summer period with an extra 20,000 seats available.

She added: “This investment in Aberdeen is warmly welcomed and will hopefully pave the way for other airlines to consider Aberdeen International Airport for new routes in future.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter