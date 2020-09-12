MP warns more than 35,000 Aberdeen jobs could go if furlough scheme ends

More than 35,000 jobs in Aberdeen could be lost if the UK Government’s furlough scheme ends next month, an MP has warned.

According to the most recent statistics published by Westminster – which cover up to the end of August – 35,600 people in the city are currently on the Job Retention Scheme (JRS).

There are also 36,400 people currently on furlough in Aberdeenshire.

It allows companies to claim 80% of workers’ wages from the Government if they are unable to work.

However, Chancellor Rishi Sunak plans to end the initiative next month as ministers look to get the country back to work.

But with around 30% of eligible employees in the north-east still on the scheme, Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn has written to Mr Sunak urging him to reconsider his decision.

He warned of “mass redundancies” and said livelihoods are at risk of being “destroyed” if the scheme is not extended beyond October.

Mr Flynn said: “As of just a few weeks ago, there were over 35,000 people relying on the furlough scheme in Aberdeen – the stakes could not be higher.

“With the stroke of a pen the Chancellor could extend the furlough scheme and support jobs like other European countries have done, but instead we are now staring down the barrel of mass redundancies and destroyed livelihoods.

“The Tories have to act to support jobs, but if they refuse then they must allow Scotland the financial power so our government can take action.

“With what looks like a no-deal Brexit on the horizon coupled with an oil price crash and a pandemic our city simply can’t afford for this Tory Government to whip away support when it is needed most.”

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart has also written to the Chancellor, and accused him of “burying his head in the sand”.

He said: “A number of businesses and third sector organisations have been in touch with me on the looming end date to the furlough scheme – the Chancellor cannot bury his head in the sand any longer, he must extend the furlough scheme.

“Other European countries have taken the sensible measure and extended job support schemes, yet this Tory government remains hell-bent on cutting the cord on so many livelihoods and we know this will cause untold damage to our economy too – it is senseless.

“It’s infuriating that we continually have to beg and plead with another government to do the right thing not only by Scotland but by people across the whole of the UK – no rational person in this city can argue that ending the furlough scheme will be a positive for Aberdeen.”

Previously, when asked if the furlough scheme would be extended, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “We are going to continue to do everything we possibly can to support those who cannot work in the way they want to.

“One of the difficulties with the furlough scheme, if we extended it more widely, is that you are keeping people in suspended animation when really we want people to get back to work as much as they possibly can in a Covid secure way.”

A spokesman for the Treasury added: “By the time it closes, the furlough scheme will have been open for 8 months and helped to pay the wages of over 9.6 million jobs.

“But we will continue to innovate in supporting incomes and employment through our Plan for Jobs.

“We’re helping employees get back to work, where they want to be, through a £1,000 retention bonus. And we are creating new roles for young people with our Kickstart scheme, creating incentives for training and apprenticeships, and supporting and protecting jobs in the tourism and hospitality sectors through our VAT cut.”