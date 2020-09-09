MP urges north-east employers to help young people into work

A north-east MP has urged employers to sign up to a Government scheme to get young people into jobs.

The UK-wide Kickstart initiative has been launched with the aim of helping young people at risk of long-term unemployment into Government-subsidised work.

The £2 billion project is designed to help rebuild the country’s economy following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the plans, employers who sign up will be able to offer those aged between 16 and 24 who are claiming Universal Credit a fully-funded six-month placement.

The Government will pay the age-relevant National Minimum Wage, National Insurance and pension contributions for 25 hours a week, which the employer can then top up if they chose to.

Employers will also be given £1,500 for each young person they take on.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid said: “The UK Government’s £2 billion Kickstart scheme has launched and I’m calling on local employers across Banff and Buchan to sign up to provide Kickstart jobs.

“We cannot allow young people to be left behind as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and schemes like this will be vital for creating jobs and giving young people the skills to access them.

“I’m delighted that the government is putting young people are the heart of its plans to build back stronger after the pandemic.

“I hope as many companies as possible in Banff and Buchan are able to take part.”