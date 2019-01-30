MP urges airlines to back investment in Aberdeen airport

A “perfect storm” is in wait for airline passengers if a major operator doesn’t fill the gap in services at Aberdeen International Airport, it has been claimed.

The claims were made as Gordon MP Colin Clark met new airport boss Steve Szalay to discuss the recent improvements to the airport.

British Airways was recently criticised for dropping a number of flights from Aberdeen to Heathrow.

EasyJet’s Gatwick route will also go next month, causing further concern among travellers.

Mr Clark said: “Airlines should not be short-sighted and back the investment made at Aberdeen.

“There will be 140,000 fewer seats for passengers between Aberdeen and London after next month’s disappointing cuts.

“There may well be room for a new operator but I would like to see BA fulfil their commitment to regional connectivity.”

An Aberdeen International Airport spokeswoman said: “Heathrow remains our number one connecting hub and it is essential the route is well serviced.

“Aircraft slots at Heathrow are at a premium and while there is a small reduction in the number of rotations, British Airways will be using larger aircraft to maintain capacity.

“Our colleagues in other UK airports have not been immune to the remedy slot issue at Heathrow.

“For us, Air Passenger Duty remains our main issue to growth and while this remains in place, it acts as a barrier to regional connectivity.”

British Airways has been contacted for comment.