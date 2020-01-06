MP to investigate funding help for north-east bridge repairs

A north-east politician has pledged to investigate whether the UK Government can help secure repairs to flood-damaged bridges in his constituency.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid will also write to Aberdeenshire Council and the Scottish Government with regards to the bridges in the King Edward area.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

This follows a public meeting to discuss the way forward for communities and businesses that have faced months of disruption.

Several bridges were badly damaged during severe flooding which hit the north-east in September.

More than 75 residents in the area attended Friday’s public meeting at King Edward Community Hall.

Mr Duguid, who attended the meeting, said: “There is clear desire to get these bridges repaired and reopened as quickly as possible.

“I understand that there will be a considerable cost to getting this work done, but these bridges are hugely important to local residents, businesses, public services and emergency services.”

The total cost of repairing the six bridges in the area is £1.26 million and Aberdeenshire Council has previously said there is no funding in the budget to do so.

Views from the public meeting will be fed back to councillors at a meeting of the infrastructure services committee on January 23.