MP praises staff on visit to north-east health centre

A north-east MP has congratulated health centre staff on the way they have dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Douglas Ross, the MP for Moray, visited a practice in his constituency to find out about how they had coped with the crisis and their plans going forward.

While visiting Moray Coast Medical Centre, the recently-appointed Scottish Conservative leader paid tribute to the way staff had dealt with the challenge.

He said: “It was really interesting to have a tour of the surgery and hear from the staff about how the Covid restrictions resulted in a complete change in the way they work. I know that all the medical practices in Moray have had to adapt to these unprecedented times and I want to thank everyone involved for ensuring that patients have continued to have access to medical services and advice.

“During my visit to the Moray Coast practice, they explained how 90 per cent of consultations are now done by phone, covering patients registered at Lossiemouth, Hopeman and Burghead, with the addition of online video so that a ‘face-to-face’ consultation can take place where necessary.

“I am so impressed by the dedication shown by the whole team at Moray Coast Medical Centre and it was great to be able to thank them for all the work they are doing to ensure that local people can still have access to the surgery, albeit in a different way.

“We are lucky in Moray that everyone working in GP surgeries in our towns and villages have adapted to the immense challenges that Covid-19 has presented and that patients are still being provided with fantastic care.”