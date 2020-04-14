MP pledges support to axed north-east workers

A north-east MP is supporting staff at an engineering firm after they were laid off as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 100 roles are reported to have been axed at Archer – which has opted not to furlough the affected workers using the government’s job retention scheme.

Affected employees are now being supported by West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie, who expressed his disappointment at the decision.

He said: “This is a time of massive uncertainty for oil and gas, of a kind not seen since worldwide prices plunged six years ago.

“Since then, the North Sea industry has made huge steps in diversifying and protecting itself against another crash.

“But firms are fighting a battle on two fronts.

“I’ve been working with the Treasury to make sure our local and global firms are supported, and it is delivering unprecedented support for businesses and employees.

“So it’s hugely disappointing for any firm not to furlough workers, particularly since the UK Government is paying the majority of wages.”

The government’s scheme provides 80% of individuals’ wages up to £2,500 a month for a three-month period.

The Evening Express contacted Archer for comment but did not receive a response.

