MP pledges immigration policy will work for north-east employers

A north-east MP has insisted employers will still be able to access workers from overseas, despite the UK Government’s proposed immigration policy.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid held talks with ministers and industry leaders over concerns about the potential impact on the fishing and agricultural sectors.

Under the plans, the UK would move to a points-based system, leading to fears workers from elsewhere would no longer be able to work in the country.

But Mr Duguid insisted the plans would benefit his constituency and the north-east as a whole.

He said: “I have had discussions in recent days with representatives of fisheries and agricultural sectors who expressed concerns about the new UK immigration proposals.

“The fact jobs in our fish processing plants and abattoirs will be classed as skilled means employers will still be able to recruit from overseas.

“The reduction in the general salary threshold and the removal of other administrative burdens will make it easier to get the staff our businesses need – not just from the EU but from around the world.

“We need an immigration system that works for all regions of the UK and I am determined to ensure it delivers for the key industries in Banff and Buchan.”

However, Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart claimed the policy would be a “disaster” for the region.

He added: “Our local industries, public services and NHS here in Aberdeen are in danger.

“You simply can’t trust Boris Johnson – his Government’s proposals will cause catastrophic damage for businesses in Aberdeen and are out of touch with the needs of the Scottish economy.”

UK Government minister Douglas Ross said: “The new system will work for Scotland and the whole UK.

“It will support our renowned universities and hi-tech sector. It avoids putting up barriers to business by splitting our UK-wide system and ensures our economy can continue to grow.”