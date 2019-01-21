MP invites Health Secretary to visit Aberdeen

A UK Government minister could be on his way to visit Aberdeen after receiving an invite from an MP.

During a debate on NHS facilities in the House of Commons Gordon MP Colin Clark praised Aberdeen University for its research into medical scanners.

Researchers at the university are developing a fast field-cyling scanner, which makes stroke diagnosis easier for doctors.

It works by using existing MRI scanner technology but changing the way the images are examined.

The world’s first MRI scanner was developed in Aberdeen in 1980 and was first used to help a man from Fraserburgh who had cancer.

The scanner is now on display in a special gallery at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

During the debate, Mr Clark said: “Since 1980, Aberdeen University has been at the forefront of MRI development.

“May I invite the Secretary of State (Matt Hancock) to visit Aberdeen medical facilities to see the fast field-cycling scanner, a development of national importance to stroke diagnosis?”

Health Secretary Mr Hancock replied: “Yes, I love going to Aberdeen and look forward to another reason for going to the north-east.

“Of course, Aberdeen University and the UK have been at the cutting edge of this innovation for years – and must be for years to come.”