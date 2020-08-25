MP hails ‘ambitious and exciting’ £100 million deal for Moray

A £100 million deal for Moray has been hailed as “ambitious and exciting” by the region’s MP.

Ministers from the UK and Scottish Governments have signed off on an agreement for the Moray Growth Deal, which will support the region’s future growth.

The Heads of Terms agreement outlines the key issues of the agreement between the parties involved.

It was signed by Scotland Office minister Iain Stewart MP, the Scottish Government’s transport secretary Michael Matheson and Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter.

The signing of the agreement means focus can now shift to the next stage, where details of the projects being supported will be made public.

The cash boost could now pave the way for the redevelopment of Grant Lodge – a visitor attraction in Elgin; a manufacturing innovation base for Moray and a digital health and care cluster at Moray College.

Moray MP Douglas Ross, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, watched the signing of the agreement and said it would bring benefits to the region.

He said: “It was great to be able to watch online as all partners involved in the Moray Growth Deal signed the heads of terms to allow us to move on to the next stage.

“I’ve been a massive supporter of the Growth Deal and was delighted when last year the financial contributions of both the UK and Scottish Governments confirmed it would be the highest funded deal per head of population anywhere in the country.

“This shows what can be achieved when our governments work together and it’s exactly the type of politics that I think people expect to see now and going forward.

“There are a range of ambitious projects as part of the deal and I’m pleased that one of the first to be taken forward will be the Moray Aerospace, Advanced Technology and Innovation Campus to be housed near RAF Lossiemouth which is one of the UK Government’s projects in this deal.

“It is an ambitious and exciting development for Moray to be home to such a facility and I know it will contribute so much to the area going forward.

“This has been a long time coming and I want to pay tribute to all the local partners and everyone in Moray who has been involved in getting it to this stage.

“As projects continue to develop and be established in the months and years ahead there is a very positive outlook for our area that will benefit from the Moray Growth Deal.”

Council leader Graham Leadbitter said: “I welcome the commitment from both governments which, with match funding from partners, gives the Moray area an investment of over £100 million.”

“This is needed more than ever to help the local economy recover in the long-term from the Covid-19 crisis.”

Both governments, council, partners from public and third sectors and private businesses are behind the deal.

The UK and Scottish governments are set to contribute more than £32 million towards it.

Scotland Office minister Iain Stewart said: “Earlier this month I was delighted to announce the UK Government is investing £21m in the Moray Aerospace Advanced Technology and Innovation Campus, which will create a pathway to skilled aviation engineering jobs for Moray’s residents.

“With today’s landmark signing of the £100 million Moray Growth Deal I am pleased to confirm that the UK Government’s £32.5 million deal investment will also support the development of Grant Lodge – a visitor attraction in Elgin; a manufacturing innovation base for Moray; and a digital health and care cluster at Moray College.

“Working together with the Scottish Government and local partners, we will deliver the prosperity and opportunities that the people of Moray deserve.

“City Region and Growth Deals will be crucial to getting Scotland’s economy back on track after the coronavirus pandemic and the UK Government has committed more than £1.5 billion to Growth Deals across every part of Scotland to secure the future of our economy.”

And transport secretary Michael Matheson said it was an “important milestone” for the region.

He said the money would now be invested in projects to help reinvigorate the region’s economy, creating employment and helping to protect jobs.

Depute chief executive of Moray Council and lead officer for the Moray Growth Deal, Rhona Gunn, said: “We still have much to do, and this work starts immediately to strengthen the business cases of each project and help shape the final outcomes.

“I and everyone else will be rolling up our sleeves to deliver this vision for Moray’s future prosperity.”

Michael Urquhart, chairman of the Moray Growth Deal Business Assembly, added: “Today is an important step in securing the long-term economic future of the area.

“Businesses across all sectors have suffered significantly during the current crisis and the growth deal will help to invigorate the recovery. All partners must now push to deliver this investment as soon as possible.”