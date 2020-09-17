Residents call for safety changes on rural north-east road

North-east road bosses have been urged to make changes to a rural route following concerns over safety.

Residents have raised fears about the speed of traffic on the B9001 through Drum of Wartle.

The road – which connects Inverurie with Rothienorman – currently has one section of 40mph speed limit at its junction with the A920, while the limit is 60mph on the rest of the route.

However, a number of properties along the road have concealed driveways, with residents feeling they are unable to safely exit their properties.

Gordon MP Richard Thomson visited the area last week and has echoed calls for the 40mph limit to be reduced to 30 and extended to cover the whole village.

Mr Thomson said: “From visiting and seeing the problems in person along with local campaigners, it’s clear that while the village has grown considerably in recent years, the speed limit, signage and road markings in place haven’t adapted to match.

“As things stand, there’s a 60mph speed limit past a number of houses with access points going straight onto the road. Most of those entrances have poor visibility onto the main road and are effectively hidden from passing traffic. I’m told it’s quite common for residents to be confronted with vehicles overtaking each other as they pull out onto what they think is a clear road.

“There are a number of factors – the signage, the road markings and the speed limit – which all contribute to drivers thinking it is safer to drive at 60mph than it actually is, and that’s putting all road users in far greater danger than is necessary. Road users need to be helped to be more aware that they are coming into what is now quite a built-up area rather than a relatively open, country road. The road environment, as it’s currently signed to drivers who might be unaware, seems completely unsuitable.

“I know that some residents would like to see the speed limit at the crossroads reduced to 30mph. While that should certainly be looked into, there’s also a very strong argument that the current 40mph restriction should be extended along the road towards Inverurie to at least cover all current housing and business development.

“A lower speed limit extended to cover the whole village, better hazard warning lines and improved signage are all improvements which could be made at relatively low cost that could contribute towards making the road safer for everyone. I’ll be getting in touch with Aberdeenshire Council to seek their views on how safety might be improved.”

Residents in the village say the road is currently an overtaking hot-spot, and told of near misses, dangerous driving and crashes.

Hilary Fleming, who lives in the village, said: “The main issue is that due to growth, the speed limit is no longer fit for purpose. This is where people live, work, walk and cycle – the road infrastructure needs to be suitable to provide safety and amenity to the local community.

“We welcomed the opportunity to show Richard, our local MP, the situation and get his input into the situation. We look forward to working in conjunction with the local authority, agencies, officials and residents to get traffic calming and increased safety measures.”

Mike Lloyd, whose business MLtech is based at Automet House on the road, added: “It is obvious on this bit of road that it should not be a 60 limit anymore. It should be reviewed and looked at. We’re located at the end of the settlement and we want it to be safer for everyone who lives along here.

“It has been like this for a while but the reduction in cars during lockdown really made a difference and people could walk around easily. Now it’s almost back to normal and the risk has returned.”

Aberdeenshire Council revealed it has no plans to further review the speed limit through the community as a review was already conducted last year.

However, Philip McKay, the council’s head of roads, landscape and waste services, said that could change if fresh data is presented to the local authority.

He said: “Ribbon development type of housing, which exists along the B9001 at Drum of Wartle, comes with certain challenges when finding the right balance of signage and speed restrictions.

“Current speed limit assessment criteria on density of housing is not met by the housing developments along this stretch of road. Therefore extension of the speed limit would not meet the current policy.

“A review of the accidents statistics was carried out in late 2019. It indicated that there was one serious incident in the last five years, it was not related to speed, but the cause was impaired visibility due to low sun.

“We currently have no plans to review the speed limit on this stretch of road. However, we continue to work with Police Scotland to assess such locations. Should data indicate a change in circumstances then the matter will be reviewed.”