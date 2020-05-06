Mow-ment of glory: North-east man creates impressive tribute to NHS

A north-east resident has made his own unique tribute to frontline NHS workers.

Alan Smith, 50, has transformed the green at Udny by painstakingly cutting the NHS logo into the grass.

The crane operator and mechanic at Sparrows has lived in the village since 2002, and decided to do something unique to raise spirits during the coronavirus outbreak.

Using his petrol lawn mower, he cut the NHS logo into the grass, which was a popular meeting points for residents before lockdown.

Villagers have since lauded his efforts, which took him more than five hours to complete on Monday.

He said: “Because the council hasn’t been cutting the grass I thought the green was looking a bit sorry for itself.

“For VE day celebrations we were going to have a big party on the green on Friday, but that’s all cancelled now.”

Despite cancellations, another resident – poet Jeannie Price, inspired him to get the space in tip-top condition.

He said: “It’s Jeannie the poet who suggested putting NHS into the grass and because the grass is really long, it was quite easy to do.

“I didn’t realise how long it would take. It took five hours to cut the whole green.

“The surrounding people who live in the green, they were coming out with cups of tea for me as well, so that was good”, he laughed.

“Everyone thinks it’s brilliant. They were really appreciative of it.

“They were a bit shocked. It was quite a mammoth task. I think my Fitbit was going nuts!”

After his design was posted on the Udny Community Facebook group, residents flocked to volunteer for the next grass cutting.

He said: “Everyone’s been putting on the post that they’ve got a ride on lawn mower so it won’t be so bad next time.

“They’ve also said they would do it next time- they’re quite welcome to”, he laughed.

Udny’s local poet, Jeannie Price, 56, had a helping hand in Alan’s efforts.

Living in the village for 20 years, she said neighbours have strong ties with one another, and she was quick to share his achievement with fellow residents.

Known for her rhymes and poetry, she decided to cheer up her neighbours with a new piece which details the creation of Alan’s masterpiece.

Dubbed, an ode to a local hero, she thanks him for his hard work, and pokes a bit of fun at his tractor.

She said: “He’s got a vintage tractor so we teased him and said he should get an attachment to stick on the front of his tractor to cut the grass.

“I don’t know if he will be looking into that”, she laughed.

Jeannie who is close with her neighbours, says she mentioned mowing the grass as a salute to key workers at the NHS – but didn’t expect Alan to do it.

She said: “I jokingly said wouldn’t it be funny if you could cut NHS into the grass and lo and behold he actually done it. He’s such a lovely guy.

“He was there all afternoon for a good five hours, going up and down and up and down.

“He did a fantastic job and it’s much appreciated.

“We’ve all been going out on a Thursday night to clap for the NHS so it’s a nice wee touch to have it as a backdrop for that.”

Community spirit is high in Udny, and residents often use the green to have drinks or tea together. Together they have pledged to carry on with their VE day celebrations- from a safe distance.

She said: “Neighbours get together on the green and sometimes have a drink or tea. It is the focal point for the village.

“We’re trying to encourage people to have their own virtual commemorations.

“Potentially we might do an afternoon tea in each household, on their doorstep, so people can still mark the day.”

