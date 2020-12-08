Moving Aberdeen to tier three could damage coronavirus effort, say council leaders

Moving Aberdeen up to level three of the fight against Covid-19 would hinder efforts to control the virus, city leaders have warned.

For the second week running, Scottish Government officials have recommended moving the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire up a level amid concerns over the number of cases.

Council chiefs met with finance secretary Kate Forbes and chief medical officer Gregor Smith to discuss next steps for the region, which were due to be finalised this morning at a Cabinet meeting.

A move to level three would mean tighter restrictions being imposed, such as bans on travelling to other local authorities – including between Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire – without a reasonable excuse.

It would also mean stricter rules for hospitality businesses – something the local authority is keen to avoid.

Restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars would only be allowed to open to serve food and non-alcoholic drinks.

All venues would need to close by 6pm.

Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden fears any move to close pubs, bars and restaurants earlier would encourage more people to gather in each other’s houses instead.

And Mr Lumsden called for a concerted campaign to reinforce existing measures, rather than imposing tighter ones.

“It is clear from the data that in Aberdeen, we don’t have a problem with transmission linked to hospitality,” he said.

“We believe closing the sector could make the problem worse because more people would be tempted to visit each other’s houses rather than staying in a controlled environment.

“That would have a detrimental impact on reducing the number of cases we’re seeing here.

“Our suggestion is to continue working together with the Scottish Government to ensure the messaging is there. We need people to adhere to the guidelines – working from home wherever possible, not mixing in other people’s homes and so on.

“We feel that would be a much better way going forward, rather than introducing measures which might add to the problem.”

Aberdeenshire Council leader Andy Kille confirmed the local authority has also been earmarked to move up a level.

If the north-east is moved to level three, it would mean residents living under the same restrictions as in areas with around six times as many cases of coronavirus.

Over the last week, 170 people tested positive for the disease, while in Aberdeenshire, there were 210 new cases of the virus.

However in Glasgow, which is also likely to be under level three measures when it is moved out of level four, there were more than 950 positive tests.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the toughest Level 4 lockdown restrictions – currently in place in 11 local authority areas – will end this week.

But Mr Lumsden said putting Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire into the same level as areas with a higher prevalence of the virus would be “illogical”.

“I think it would be really hard for the public to understand how Aberdeen could be placed in the same tier as some other areas,” he said.

“Anyone looking at it would not be able to see the logic, and we feel it would not be the right thing to do. We don’t match any of the criteria for moving into level three.

“There is no justification that we can see for it.”

The news of a possible move to level three came as a further 65 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the north-east in the previous 24 hours.

The update from the Scottish Government also shows there are 974 people in hospitals after testing positive for the virus, and 59 in intensive care.

In the north-east, 60 patients are currently in hospital – an increase of two from the previous day.

Asked at the daily briefing whether the situation in the north-east merited Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire being put into level three, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “That will be something we are assessing.

“Obviously we didn’t feel it was necessary to do it before now and therefore the decision on that will fall to be taken as part of the wider suite of decisions cabinet takes tomorrow morning and I will set out those out to parliament tomorrow afternoon.”

Ms Sturgeon said the percentage of tests coming back positive at the moment across Scotland has “come down again to much closer to the 5% that the World Health Organisation says is important for assessing whether or not the virus is under control”.

The latest figures show the daily test positivity rate is 6.7%, up from 5.2% on the previous day, with one more death recorded in the last 24 hours and 677 positive tests.

The numbers of new cases has been falling over the last few weeks, Ms Sturgeon said, adding current measures to supress the virus are working.

