Moving Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to level three restrictions will cause ‘unbearable anxiety’

Moving the north-east to level three coronavirus restrictions will cause “unbearable anxiety”, a business owner has warned.

The First Minister will make an announcement on levels for local authorities at today’s weekly review.

It is recommended that Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire move to level three.

Restrictions include no travel out of local authority areas without a “reasonable excuse”, such as work that cannot be done from home.

That would include travelling between Aberdeenshire and the city.

It comes amid concern over the number of cases, particularly in Aberdeenshire where a number of outbreaks have been detected.

Under the new restrictions, bars and restaurants are required to close by 6pm and will not be allowed to serve alcoholic drinks.

Stuart McPhee, a director at city bar Siberia and a spokesman for the industry body Aberdeen Hospitality Together (AHT), called on elected members to press for the region to stay in level two.

He said: “It would be an absolute body blow for a really fragile economic picture in the city.

“It’s a time all parties were invested in the full, sustainable long term recovery of the city and its many sectors.

“The anxiety that a level move likes this in the run-up to Christmas brings is just unbearable.”

If the new measures are introduced, adults would not be allowed to participate in outdoor contact sport.

Stephen Gow, chairman of the Aberdeen City and Shire Hotels’ Association said: “If the north-east moves to tier three this week it will be yet another devastating blow for hospitality.

“Hotels are designed to be busy places and to create atmosphere because they are busy. Hotels are also complex businesses with many offering events, food and beverage and accommodation.

“It’s a balance of all of these elements that sustains hotels as a business and the loss of any of these revenue streams means a hotel is less sustainable.

“If we move up a tier, many hoteliers will be contemplating whether to remain open for the duration of the tier three period, or to close furlough their teams once again.”

Local authority chiefs met with Deputy First Minister John Swinney on Monday to discuss the recommendations.

Douglas Lumsden, the co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, said: “There is a view from some areas that we should be in level three. We have put our case forward to the Deputy First Minister that the data does not point to us being moved up a level.

“Aberdeen has been hit harder than any other city in an economic sense. Any further restrictions would be an economic disaster.

“We hope the Deputy First Minister has listened to the case we have put forward and will support us when the decision is made.

“I am thankful to Mr Swinney for having a call with us so we could put the case for Aberdeen forward, and we hope he has taken what we have said on board.

“The last thing the city needs is to be going into level three.”

Aberdeenshire Council leader Andy Kille also met with Mr Swinney, where he “made the case for Aberdeenshire remaining in level two”.

Latest statistics revealed a further 42 people in Aberdeenshire have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

While the figure given for the city was -13, when an area has a minus figure it is because cases have been reassigned elsewhere after rechecking for address data and a more up-to-date address is found.

There are 54 patients in hospital in the north-east with Covid-19 and six of them are in the ICU.

However, the numbers are lower than expected due to a data processing issue.

At her daily briefing, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the north-east was an area ministers had been “looking at closely”.

She added: “There have been some outbreaks in food processing plants and we have been looking to see whether those account for all or most of the increase in cases we have seen, or if there is an indication of wider community transmission driving that.”