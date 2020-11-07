Schemers stars head to north-east for cinema screening

The stars of a Scottish movie have visited a north-east cinema to mark the film’s screening there.

Schemers was released in September and it was filmed in and around Dundee, and now it is showing at the Arc Cinema in Peterhead.

The film tells the real-life story of the rise of music promoter Dave McLean and his friends who defy all odds in bringing heavy metal icons Iron Maiden to the city’s Caird Hall in 1980.

Dave, who went on to work with the likes of Nirvana, Rage Against the Machine, Roxy Music, Pearl Jam and Oasis, was in the director’s chair.

The comedy-drama charts the group’s shambolic early attempts to make it big, falling into debt to the local mob and getting into various scrapes.

Peterhead’s Arc Cinema played host to some of the cast at a screening last night with audience members treated to a Q&A session ahead of the screening.

Conor Berry, Grant Keelan and Sean Connor who play Davie, Scot and John respectively attended the event in the Buchan town.

Conor, 26, from Edinburgh, said it is “fantastic” to be involved in the movie.

He said: “It was a fantastic experience to be in the film and to watch it grow has been amazing.

“It’s been received really well all over Scotland and we’re delighted for Schemers to be showing in Peterhead in this wonderful new cinema.”

The event at the Arc Cinema in Peterhead is the first of its kind for the new picture house which opened its doors in October.

The Arc – which was transformed from a bingo hall into a cinema in a £2 million revamp – was opened last week by award-winning director Jon S Baird, who hails from the Blue Toon.

Fittingly Mr Baird’s 2018 Stan and Ollie, focusing on the renowned comedy duo Laurel and Hardy, was the first film shown after The Arc opened its doors.

He said: “I’m so impressed with the cinema. They have done an incredible job. It really is state-of-the-art and compares with any cinema I’ve been to in London.