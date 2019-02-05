Movie-mad Aberdeen teens in frame for film award

Movie-mad Aberdeen schoolkids are preparing for their moment in the spotlight after being nominated for a top accolade.

Bucksburn Academy Film Club, which meets twice a week and screens movies at lunchtimes, is vying for prizes in two categories at the 2019 Into Film Awards.

The group, which is made up of around 25 pupils and is led by geography teacher Stephen Armitage, wowed the judges with their movie review magazine.

The idea came from second-year pupil Euan Hao, who has written dozens of reviews of films, including blockbusters like The Last Jedi and The Martian.

His achievement also impressed the judges – landing himself a nomination for Into Film Club Member of the Year and his school Into Film Club of the Year in the secondary category.

Euan said: “I thought it would be quite interesting for everyone to share their reviews so we all can have a look at what each other is watching. I’m looking forward to finding out how we have done.”

Mr Armitage said that after each screening, the pupils write reviews of the films, and the magazine was a great way to collate them.

He said: “We have got over 60 reviews, so what we decided to do was make a film magazine and it’s online as well.”

The group is made up of younger pupils, aged between S1-S3, but is open to all year groups.

Movies that have proved popular with the club have included Casino Royale and Marvel blockbusters.

Mr Armitage, who nominated Euan, added: “He has written over 40 reviews himself. He takes that passion home with him. His literacy skills have been developed through it and have really pushed him on.”

Their achievement caught the eye of acclaimed director Jon S Baird, who comes from Peterhead and recently received rave reviews for his movie Stan & Ollie.

He said: “Congratulations to all involved. It’s always brilliant when the north-east gets recognised for its achievements.”

The winner will be announced on March 4 at a ceremony at the Odeon in London’s Leicester Square.