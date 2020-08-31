Video: Movie filmed in Aberdeen to be released next month

A dark psychological thriller that was filmed in the north-east is to be released next month.

The film-makers caused a stir in Aberdeen in 2018 when several different roads across the city were shut in order for shooting to be carried out.

Since then the film has undergone a title change – from Marionette to Repression – and a trailer has been released, revealing the date of its release on DVD and digital download, September 28.

The movie, which has been dubbed a “twisty Hitchcock-esque thriller”, features Peterhead-born actor Peter Mullan and Rebecca Front, best known for her roles in The Thick of It, The Day Today and Poldark.

It also features Dutch actress Thekla Reuten, who plays the lead role of Marianne, and Elijah Wolf, who plays the role of Manny.

Along with the trailer, the film’s distributor, Signature Entertainment, released a synopsis for the “gripping” thriller.

It says: “When therapist Marianne moves to a remote area of Scotland, her attempts at a new life is thrown off course by one of her patients, 10-year-old Manny who claims he can see and control her future.

“Marianne struggles against both the wall of silence from her colleagues and her own mind as she tries to uncover the truth behind Manny’s drawings.”

Principle photography began in Luxembourg in October 2018, with cast and crew descending on Aberdeen in November of the same year.

A large part of the filming took place at the former Catholic Junior Seminary for Scotland, at St Mary’s College in Blairs.

Other backdrops locals will be able to recognise in the film include the Beach Esplanade, where a car chase scene takes place, Rosemount Viaduct, Skene Street, Summer Street and Shore Lane.

The film, which is directed by Elbert van Strien, cost five million Euros to make and has been put together as a Dutch-Luxembourgish-UK co-production.