Move to cut traffic jams at Aberdeen bypass routes

Moves have been made to reduce traffic jams and improve safety along roads affected by work on the Aberdeen bypass.

New diversion routes were arranged to alleviate congestion on the A975 road, between Newburgh and Cruden Bay, yesterday and a 40mph zone was extended.

The changes were made after contractors working on the AWPR scheme monitored traffic management measures in place at the Newburgh junction.

A 40mph speed restriction has now been extended to include the junction between the A90 and A975 roads, and a new diversion has been created for northbound traffic.

Motorists heading north from Newburgh will now join the Auchmacoy road, which leads to the A90 near the Ellon Park and Ride.

A Transport Scotland spokesman: “Following the opening of a new road layout between Bridgend and Foveran, and the subsequent closure of the B9000, more traffic is using the A975 to access the A90 during busy times.

The contractor is aware of the increased congestion in this area and is implementing necessary changes.”