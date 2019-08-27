Move for Aberdeen to support HIV prevention goals

Aberdeen City Council has been asked to support an initiative to meet targets on HIV prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

Aberdeen Labour councillor Sarah Duncan has lodged a motion calling for the local authority to agree to sign up to the Fast Track Cities initiative by signing the Paris Declaration.

These include ensuring 90% of people with HIV know their status and improving access to treatment for people living with it to 90%.

The commitments also seek to reduce stigma and discrimination related to HIV to zero, with long-term goals by 2030 of zero new HIV transmission, zero HIV-related deaths and zero HIV-related stigma.

The motion, which asks Lord Provost Barney Crockett to sign the Paris Declaration on behalf of the council, said: “Council welcomes the fact Aberdeen City meets the 90-90-90 targets already, but acknowledges there is more work to do to reach the 2030 goals and reduce stigma.

“It notes there have been issues in Aberdeen in particular with reducing the late diagnosis of HIV, maintaining the number of people who are on treatment with antiretroviral treatment, which is a particular challenge in our city due to a transient population, and ensuring that harder-to-reach groups are engaging with treatment and support.”

Councillors will be asked to consider the motion on Monday.