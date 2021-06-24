Scotland’s newest road trip, which promises to rival the North Coast 500, has been launched incorporating some of the most beautiful scenes across the Highlands, Argyll and Aberdeenshire.

The Crerar450 has been created by hotel group Crerar Hotels taking in all seven of the firm’s accommodation offerings across the north and north-east.

Keen adventurers are promised some of the finest dining and sights between towns.

Iconic landmarks have also been incorporated into the route, including islands off the west coast, the Great Glen, Glencoe, Ben Nevis, Loch Ness and even the Cairngorms.

Crerar promises that each of its four and five star hotels will offer its own unique character, cuisine and memorable experience for visitors.

And to coincide with the mammoth journey, a playlist on Spotify has even been created featuring some of Scotland’s finest artists to deliver the soundtrack to the adventure.

The route begins at the Loch Fyne Hotel and Spa, with lunch recommended for visitors, including locally caught oysters and langoustines, before following on to Oban.

An overnight stay in the Argyll town is recommended, allowing time to sample its rich culture and offerings, including the nearby distillery, before departing for Mull the next day.

Whilst on Mull, visitors are encouraged to bathe in its rich wildlife, where sea puffins can be spotted on neighbouring islands.

The route then departs from Fishnish to Lochaline on the mainland, taking in everything Glencoe and Ballachuilish has to offer before stopping off at the Glencoe Inn.

Adventurers will then head along the Great Glen, driving along the banks of Loch Ness en route to Nairn, where keen golfers can take in a round on the championship golf course neighbouring the Golf View Hotel.

The advised route will then take visitors to the outskirts of Aberdeen to stay in an 18th century mansion at Thainstrone House, providing a base for visiting some of Aberdeenshire’s best castles.

Royal Deeside is the next stop where the nearby Balmoral Estate can be visited, or the Cairngorms for a stroll through some of the most iconic peaks across Scotland.

The route returns to Loch Fyne to complete the 450 mile circuit, close to the historic town of Inveraray.

Route can ‘rival NC500’

Chris Wayne-Wills, chief executive of the Crerar Hotel Group, said: “The Crerar450 is an extensive route, but well worth the journey.

“Not only can it rival the North Coast 500 with its own spectacular scenery, our idyllic hotels and inns offer authentic Scottish hospitality and unique experiences to take the trip to the next level.

“As someone who regularly makes this journey, I can personally vouch for the beauty road-trippers will take in along the way.

“And with the finest food and drink, and sumptuous accommodations on offer, the route is ideal for those who want to take a road trip but make it more luxurious.”

‘Tourism is a force for good and sustains communities in every corner of Scotland’

A VisitScotland spokesman said: “It is always encouraging to see tourism businesses being innovative and creating new products to entice visitors.

“Routes like this can be driven at most times of the year, which also helps lengthen the visitor season.

“Demand for visiting Scotland remains strong and consumers continue to seek out the types of stunning scenery which this route takes in, passing through Argyll, the Highlands and the north-east.”

He continued: “Tourism is a force for good and sustains communities in every corner of Scotland, creates jobs, tackles depopulation and improves the wellbeing of everyone who experiences it.

“VisitScotland continues to work with, and support, businesses to ensure we rebuild this vital part of Scotland’s economy.”