Mountain safety event to be held at Aberdeen store

A leading mountaineer is to give a safety talk in Aberdeen.

Ian Stewart, a mountain safety adviser with Mountaineering Scotland, will be visiting the Tiso Outdoor store on John Street later this month.

He will share photos, videos, personal anecdotes and adventures, while teaching some essential skills for winter navigation, avalanche awareness, route choice, equipment, mountain weather and much more.

The event is aimed at both experienced winter mountaineers, and those venturing out to the winter mountains for the first time.

Mr Stewart was always destined for a life in the outdoors at an early age and he grew up 10 minutes from Armscliffe Crag at the edge of the Yorkshire Dales.

The lecture takes place on Wednesday at 6.30pm and entry is £5.

For more information visit mountaineering.scot/winterlectures