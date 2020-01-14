Show Links
Mountain rescue team hit out after hiking 26km in poor conditions to find walker with ‘sore tendon’ in bothy

by Callum Main
14/01/2020, 12:17 pm
Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team was alerted to the incident (CMRT/PA)
A north-east mountain rescue team has today hit out at “total abuse of resources” after an “injured” walker was found in a bothy.

According to the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue team the walker had a “sore tendon” and was found safe in “a bothy with his mates in their sleeping bags”.

The rescue team had been forced to hike for 26km through heavy snow falling the call last night.

In a series of tweets posted during the search the team said: “CMRT called out to assist injured walker on path between Ben Alder Lodge and Ben Alder Cottage. No aircraft support available due to storm conditions”.

The team added that the Tayside Mountain Rescue Team had joined the search in “very challenging conditions”.

After finding the walker safe, the team was stood down.

Following last night’s call out, the team criticised the walker this morning, posting: “Thanks for your good wishes re last night’s rescue.

“We rarely criticise but this was total abuse of our resources.

“He was found in the bothy with his mates in their sleeping bags. We walked 26k in very poor weather to find him.

“He said he had a sore tendon. Oh well!”

The team at Tayside added: “Massive respect to Cairngorm MRT for the long walk in, and out, in challenging and uncompromising conditions.”

 

