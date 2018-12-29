Aberdeen climber honoured with MBE

An Aberdeen climber who has spent 40 years rescuing people has been honoured by the Queen.

Mario Di Maio, 65, joined the Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team at 17, and his service has landed him on the New Year’s Honours list, where he will be made an MBE.

Mr Di Maio, who was the leader of the team from 1992 until stepping down in 2012, said: “I feel very proud to even have been nominated for this, clearly someone put my name forward for it.

“I’ve always felt that being a member of the mountain rescue team is very much being part of a team.

“I know that this has got my name on it, but for me it’s very much recognition for the Aberdeen Mountain Rescue team, and mountain rescue in general.”

Mr Di Maio, who retired from his job as deputy rector of Aboyne Academy aged 62, plans to attend the ceremony with his GP wife Linda, who spent 10 years as the designated doctor for the team.