Mountain bike worth around £5,000 stolen in Aberdeen

An appeal has been launched after a mountain bike was stolen in Aberdeen.

The bike, a blue Santa Cruz Nomad C, worth around £5,000, was taken from a garage in the Wellside area of Kingswells between 11.30pm on Tuesday and 7am on Monday.

STOLEN MOUNTAIN BIKE

A blue Santa Cruz Nomad C mountain bike has been stolen from the Wellside Rd area of #Kingswells, #Aberdeen. Sometime between 11.30pm, Tues 11 June & 7.00am, Wed 12 June 2019. Value = mid 4 fig sum. Seen it? Call 101 Ref 0664 of 12 June if you have details. pic.twitter.com/EWMrT16KGO — NorthEastPolice (@NorthEPolice) June 14, 2019

Inquiry officer PC Harvey Freeman said: “This is a very distinctive, specialist, high value bike that has been stolen.

“It is blue with gold coloured handlebars. The owner is obviously disappointed that it has been taken and would dearly love to get it back.

“If you see this bike or you have any information that could assist with our enquiries please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0664 of 12 June.”