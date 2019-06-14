Friday, June 14th 2019 Show Links
Mountain bike worth around £5,000 stolen in Aberdeen

by Callum Main
14/06/2019, 11:02 am
An appeal has been launched after a mountain bike was stolen in Aberdeen.

The bike, a blue Santa Cruz Nomad C, worth around £5,000, was taken from a garage in the Wellside area of  Kingswells between 11.30pm on Tuesday and 7am on Monday.

Inquiry officer PC Harvey Freeman said: “This is a very distinctive, specialist, high value bike that has been stolen.

“It is blue with gold coloured handlebars. The owner is obviously disappointed that it has been taken and would dearly love to get it back.

“If you see this bike or you have any information that could assist with our enquiries please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0664 of 12 June.”

