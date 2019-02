Drivers have been warned to avoid a major Aberdeen junction after a tractor-trailer tipped over.

Police were called to the scene, near the BP garage on North Esplanade West, at 2.05pm.

Officers are currently waiting for the trailer to be uplifted.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We are currently waiting for the vehicle to be recovered, and we would advise drivers to avoid the area.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter